NOPD investigating traffic accident that killed 2, injured 4

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two adults have died and four are injured following a traffic accident on the I-10 South Service Road near Paris Road Saturday evening.
The New Orleans Police Department says the accident happened at approximately 11:00 p.m. on June 20.
According to NOPD investigators, drivers of a blue BMW, a silver Pontiac and a Mazda 626 were traveling south on the I-10 South Service Road and struck a cement barrier.
The 28-year-old male driver of the BMW and the 31-year-old female passenger of the Pontiac were pronounced dead on the scene, according to NOPD.
The male driver of the Pontiac, two male passengers of the BMW and the female driver of the Mazda 626 were transported to the hospital with injuries.
The Orleans Parish Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and release the victims’ identities. Blood and alcohol tests are also pending, according to police.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing.
