Some New Orleans businesses concerned about uptick in COVID-19 cases

"Indoor seating at 25-percent. We said, only on the patio. When they said up to 50-percent, we're doing 25-percent. So we're trying to stay, just out of an abundance of caution, one step behind whatever we're allowed to do. And the city is staying one step behind what the state is allowed to do. We are two steps behind what might be going on in Baton Rouge, for example," Bar Owner Cole Newton explained.