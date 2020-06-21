Zack: A few storms return for Father’s Day; wetter week ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was quite a long stretch of hot, dry weather but it will come to an end on this Father’s Day as we bring a return of the moisture along with the rain chances.
Now for any plans with dad today the weather will be pretty typical of a summer pattern. We will get a mixture of sun and clouds that heats us up into the low 90s before we pop a few downpours during the afternoon hours. Coverage of rain today will be spotty in nature as our rain chances bump up to around 30%.
The new week is when it turns quite wet around here as daily rain chances from Monday through Thursday look to be around a 50-60% coverage. Each day will bring highs near 90 with those downpours being likely each and every afternoon. Maybe be the end of the week the extra moisture over the area will begin to dissipate leading to a drying trend heading into next weekend.
One thing to watch for going into next weekend will be the Saharan dust that looks to arrive along the Gulf Coast on Friday. This batch of dust could be quite noticeable! The good news is the extra dust in the atmosphere by next weekend will dry things out and eliminate any chance for tropical development over the next week.
