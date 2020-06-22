Bruce: A Rainy Week Ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Rain chances will be with us through most of the week.
While we will see some heavy downpours passing by, we will see many breaks as well. With the rain and clouds, the good news is that we will see temperatures not so hot.
In some of the rounds of rain, we may see low areas with isolated flooding, so stay weather aware. The return southerly flow off of the Gulf increases moisture and rain chances and higher humidity.
Keep the umbrellas nearby and stay weather aware.
In the tropics, there is no concern in our part of the world.
