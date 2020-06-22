Cowboys’ Prescott signs $31M tag, still time for longer deal

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to throw in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys have their star quarterback under contract for the 2020 season. Prescott has signed his $31.4 million tender under the franchise tag. That would be the richest one-year contract in franchise history. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File) (Source: AP)