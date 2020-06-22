Ehret LB Andrew Jones ready to disrupt opponents’ gameplan’s around the state

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - From Lamin Barrow, to De’Jon Harris, Michael Divinity, and Donte’ Starks, John Ehret is a linebacker factory. Now, it’s Andrew Jones roaming the middle of the field for the Patriots.
“It’s just the aggressiveness we bring to the table. We always have the highest amount of energy. We’re the center of defense. We bring a different type of intensity. We want to knock people’s heads off. That’s what we go on the field to do,” Ehret linebacker Andrew Jones.
The Memphis Tigers are getting a headhunter, and a flat-out enforcer in Jones.
“Andrew, his strongest attribute is his speed. His speed, and he actually launches himself like a missile. He will run into you full speed, and that doesn’t feel well. I think right now he’s at 210 pounds. He’s a little smaller than the other linebackers we work with. But that’s 210 pounds, and not afraid to run into you full speed. That’s going to be a nasty collision,” said Clyde Alexander of Edge Assassins.
One of Ehret’s strenghts in 2020 will be their defense. Jones and his unit are ready for the challenge.
“We just have to take control of everything. We already know everyone is going to be relying on us most of the season to make a lot of plays. So we got to come forward and put a 100 percent effort,” said Jones.
