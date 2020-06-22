Ehret LB Andrew Jones ready to disrupt opponents’ gameplan’s around the state

“Andrew, his strongest attribute is his speed. His speed, and he actually launches himself like a missile. He will run into you full speed, and that doesn’t feel well. I think right now he’s at 210 pounds. He’s a little smaller than the other linebackers we work with. But that’s 210 pounds, and not afraid to run into you full speed. That’s going to be a nasty collision,” said Clyde Alexander of Edge Assassins.