Kenner PD find Meraux woman stabbed to death inside vehicle following I-10 crash

MERAUX, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Kenner Police Department are investigating the stabbing death of a woman Sunday.
According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kenner Police responded to a vehicle crash in the 500 block of westbound I-10 just after midnight Monday.
When police approached the vehicle, they saw that the male driver was bleeding from a laceration to his hand. They also saw an 18-year-old woman lying in the backseat of the vehicle suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Once the driver was released from the hospital, he was taken in for questioning by Kenner Police. The driver allegedly confessed to stabbing the woman multiple times earlier Sunday night in Meraux.
The suspect is currently in custody of the Kenner Police Department until he is transferred to St. Bernard Parish where he will be booked with second degree murder.
The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip line at (504) 271-TIPS or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.