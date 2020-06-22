Lighting strikes cause 2-alarm fire near St. Roch neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department was called to a 2-alarm fire near the St. Roch neighborhood that started after several lighting strikes in the area.
The NOFD said that two houses suffered damage around 10 a.m. on Monday morning in the 2000 blk. of Hope St.
One of the lightning strikes created a hole in in the side of one of the homes.
Firefighters did not say there were any injuries. They also didn’t report the extent of the damage. The fires were under control before 11 a.m.
