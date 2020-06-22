Logan Diggs is “Mr. Versatility” for Rummel

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a breakout junior season, to go with a state championship title, running back Logan Diggs is receiving a ton of attention from recruiters. The Rummel Raider holds offers from schools spanning the East coast to the West coast.
“It’s an honor, it’s a blessing. I can’ thank God enough. I pray every night. When I was a kid, I dreamed about stuff like this. It’s all coming true,” said Logan Diggs.
What makes Diggs so dangerous for Rummel is his versatility. He can beat you in the backfield, or at receiver.
“He’s flexible so you can split him out at receiver, and throw him the ball. Of course, when you hand it to him he can make guys miss. It definitely creates some value. Because he doesn’t have to come off the field on third down, for certain plays, or for whatever it may be. He can do it all. Like you said, that makes him extra valuable,” said Rummel head coach Nick Monica.
“It started out my freshman year. I got coached up by Keirell Jackson, he’s one of the best running backs I played with. He told me you can’t be a one-purpose running back. You got to be all-purpose. After he told me that, my game just elevated, elevated, every year,” said Diggs.
In 2019, Diggs racked up over a 1,000 yards total from ground and by air. But his coach points out, there’s another reason the senior is so effective in the Raider offense.
“The best thing he does to separate himself is pass protection. A lot of kids his age don’t take pride in that. They want the football. He’s a good of back without the ball than he is with it,” said Monica.
