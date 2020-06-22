LSP: Man found lying on Hwy 190 in critical condition; troopers seeking info from public

LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) -A Lacombe man is in critical condition after he was found lying on Hwy 190 Sunday night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop L.
A state police spokesman says around 11:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported vehicle crash on US 190 just east of LA 434 in St. Tammany Parish.
First responders located 44-year-old Darnell F. Ordone of Lacombe lying in the roadway. He was taken to Lakeview Medical Center in Mandeville where he remains in critical condition.
Ordone was lying in the roadway with severe injuries and a large amount of mud on him. There were reports of all-terrain vehicles in the area driving on and off of the roadway prior to the reported crash.
No all-terrain vehicles were located in the area after the crash was reported. Furthermore, a man known only by the first name of Greg contacted Ordone’s mother about the incident.
If anyone has information relevant to the incident, please contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.
