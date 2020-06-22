Ole Miss to retire Eli Manning’s No. 10 jersey

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - Ole Miss will retire Eli Manning’s No. 10 jersey this year.
Manning played for the Rebels from 2000 to 2003 and became the No. 1 overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft.
The two-time Super Bowl champion will be the third player in Ole Miss' history to have his number retired, joining his father Archie Manning (18) and Chucky Mullins (38).
The ceremony is scheduled to take place later this year during the Auburn football game on Sept. 19.
