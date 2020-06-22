Pano, and Sheriff’s speak out against effort to lift ‘Qualified Immunity’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
The police Association of New Orleans and several other law enforcement agencies are raising concerns about several bills that could open the door for police officers to face financial penalties if they’re found guilty of wrongdoing. The issue of qualified immunity is now being taken up in the Louisiana legislature and in Congress.
The death of George Floyd has pushed many lawmakers to seek reforms in policing and that push continues in the Louisiana legislature.
“It’s time to remove the immunity that removes the impunity of taking unknown actors from their families,” said Rep. Edmond Brown(D-BR).
A Louisiana House committee has rejected one measure that would lift qualified immunity for police officers accused of wrongdoing while performing their duties. But another bill is awaiting action and that’s a concern for the police Association of New Orleans And local sheriffs.
" I think doing away with qualified immunity is a really bad idea,” said Eric Hessler, with the Police Assn of New Orleans.
Hessler and several other police agencies believe doing away with qualified immunity would have a chilling effect.
“I think it’ll drive policeman away from wanting to be in law enforcement or those who are in law-enforcement would hesitate before getting involved in any physical altercations,” said Hessler. However, Hessler acknowledges some reforms, are in order.
Last week, St Charles parish Sheriff Greg Champagne, told the house civil law committee, " I’m concerned that law enforcement officers would be hesitant to do their duty and to go running or driving after someone if they realize through the fault of the perpetrate, they can wound up being dragged through court and possibly being held liable.”
But those who want to remove qualified immunity for police officers say it’s often difficult to hold officers civilly liable unless there’s a previous court case with the exact same set of circumstances.'
and they say that lack of punishment feeds inequities in criminal justice.'
“Louisiana has the highest wrongful conviction rate in the country and 83% were African Americans,” said Jordan.
FOX 8′s legal analyst says there are many cases in which officers can be found liable for illegal acts.
“There are mechanisms in which you can have redress against people who act inappropriately,” said attorney Joe Raspanti.
The first vote against lifting qualified immunity went along party lines but sponsor Edmond Jordan hopes to try again with a similar bill.
“The real question is do you care? I care, enough is enough,” he said.
It remains to be seen if Louisiana lawmakers feel the same way.
Congress is also considering a bill that would lift qualified immunity which often Shields police officers and police departments from being sued by alleged brutality victims and their families. It is sponsored by libertarian congressman Justin Amash of Michigan.
