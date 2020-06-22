Ranking the Saints: #20 Marcus Davenport

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -In two years with the Saints, defensive end Marcus Davenport has shown flashes of big-play ability. Last season in Atlanta was arguably his best game as a pro when he sacked Matt Rayn two times. For his career, Davenport has 10.5 sacks, and last season he forced three fumbles.
Overall though, he’s not quite reached the level the Saints drafted him to be as an edge pass rusher opposite of Cam Jordan. Injuries have played a role in that. Davenport has missed six games in two seasons. But as he enters his third season the clock is starting to tick for him to reach that full potential.
If he can’t, he could have a cloudy future with the club beyond 2020. If he can, then the Saints defensive line can from very good to one of the elite units in the NFL.
