Saharan dust to blanket area late week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An unusually strong surge of Saharan dust will move across the Gulf of Mexico later this week. The main impact will be hazy, overcast skies beginning on Thursday and likely lasting for most if not all of the weekend.
This is the most likely time of year for dust surges to reach Southeast Louisiana. Late June and July is when they most likely occur. About one to two of these will make it this far west during the summer.
The main impacts are just ugly, overcast skies. When it is unusually heavy like the one later this week it can be irritating for people with asthma or other breathing related difficulties.
