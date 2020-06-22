Widespread showers and storms Monday

Widespread showers and storms are expected today through Thursday. Each day, there is a risk for isolated flooding issues due to back-building storms. A severe storm or two also cannot be ruled out.
The benefit to all the rain comes in the form of lower temperatures with highs expected to top out in the 80s each day through Thursday. The pattern will shift to drier, hotter conditions Friday and into the weekend. With more sunshine, highs will reach the 90s again.
The tropics are quiet thanks to Saharan Dust crossing the Atlantic. This could make for some interesting sunrises and sunsets later this week, but folks with allergies may find it a bit irritating.
