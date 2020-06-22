Some Tangipahoa Parish businesses close for coronavirus deep cleaning

Some Tangipahoa Parish businesses close for coronavirus deep cleaning
"We will be closed until further notice to clean and sanitize the restaurant," a post said on the Hammond La Carretta's Facebook page. (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Finch | June 22, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT - Updated June 22 at 11:55 AM

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Several businesses in the Hammond area have closed due to coronavirus outbreaks.

The businesses, mostly restaurants, announced over the weekend they would be closed for deep cleaning.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce plans about moving towards Phase 3 of coronavirus recovery.

Meantime, larger cities in Louisiana – like New Orleans and Baton Rouge – have seen recent cluster spikes.

Here are some of the closures in Tangipahoa Parish based on facebook posts.

IMPORTANT NOTICE : Attention all kirin customers and employees. One of our staff members has tested positive and...

Posted by Kirin Sushi Restaurant on Sunday, June 21, 2020

Cate Street would like to thank LGS Services & Supply for cleaning and disinfecting our building yesterday! We will...

Posted by Cate Street Seafood Station on Monday, June 22, 2020

We will be closed until further notice to clean and sanitize the restaurant. To take extra precautions for the safety of...

Posted by Salty Joe's Restaurant on Sunday, June 21, 2020

Important Notice Follow Up: We are receiving many calls here at the club as well as messages asking us who the team...

Posted by North Cypress Fitness Center on Sunday, June 21, 2020

We will be closed until further notice to clean and sanitize the restaurant. To take extra precautions for the safety of...

Posted by La Carreta Hammond on Sunday, June 21, 2020

Hope everyone is having a Sunday Funday on this beautiful Father’s Day! We will be CLOSING at 4pm today and will be...

Posted by Brady's Restaurant on Sunday, June 21, 2020

Edwards is expected to hold a 2:30 p.m. press conference on Monday after many families dined at restaurants to celebrate Father’s Day.

You can find more information about coronavirus and recovery here.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.