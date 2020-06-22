Stormy weather sticks around

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More showers and storms are likely on Tuesday and into Wednesday. Some of the rain will be heavy at times which could lead to some flooding spots particularly with streets.
There will still be some storms around on Thursday and the skies will be overcast as a Saharan dust layer begins to impact the area.
Rain chances will be low for the weekend but it will be quite cloudy and hazy with the dust layer across the region.
Otherwise typical summer weather kicks in by Sunday and next week with a few storms and typical heat and humidity.
