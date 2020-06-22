Woman shot in arm during Seventh Ward road rage incident, New Orleans police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot during a suspected road rage incident in the Seventh Ward, according to an initial police report from the New Orleans Police Department.
The 24-year-old victim was at the corner of Annette and North Galvez streets around 11:09 a.m. on Sunday when woman and suspect started exchanging words, police said.
The unidentified suspect shot the victim in the forearm.
Police did not provide any other details. If you know anything about this shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
