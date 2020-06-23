Bruce: Afternoon Break From The Rain, But More Is On The Way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -We are seeing an afternoon break from the rain as dry air moves in from a cluster of storms in the northwest Gulf. The break will ends early this evening with a few spotty storms developing with daytime heating. The wet weather pattern will continue through at least Thursday. Rounds of showers,thunderstorms,and downpours that could cause some localized flooding. An isolated severe storm producing strong winds and lots of lightning is also not out of the question. The higher than average rain chances will start to come down as we approach the weekend.
There is one silver lining, as temps will not be able to rise too high. Clouds and rain will keep the temps in the middle 80s.
Another issues we need to watch is the SAL-Saharan African Layer or African dust. It will make a long journey into the area by tomorrow into the weekend. This will make it hard for those with respiratory issues to breathe. We will update this as we get closer.
