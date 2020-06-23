Bruce: Afternoon Break From The Rain, But More Is On The Way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -We are seeing an afternoon break from the rain as dry air moves in from a cluster of storms in the northwest Gulf. The break will ends early this evening with a few spotty storms developing with daytime heating. The wet weather pattern will continue through at least Thursday. Rounds of showers,thunderstorms,and downpours that could cause some localized flooding. An isolated severe storm producing strong winds and lots of lightning is also not out of the question. The higher than average rain chances will start to come down as we approach the weekend.