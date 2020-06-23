Concern grows over spike in young people testing positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “The virus is doing what the virus does. The virus doesn’t spread the virus, people spread the virus,” says Dr. Eric Griggs.
Dr. Eric Griggs says COVID-19 can infect anyone it comes in contact with and it doesn’t matter your age.
The state is now seeing an increase in young people who are testing positive for the virus.
“Over the past two weeks, individuals 35 years and younger have been the fastest growing COVID cases in the state, and that is true as well here in Region One, the Greater New Orleans area,” says Dr. Joseph Kanter.
Dr. Kanter with the State Department of Health believes there are several reasons why we’re seeing these results.
He says testing early on, didn’t include young people and now anyone can be tested.
“And, because young people tend not to get the sick, there weren’t a lot of young people getting tested,” says Dr. Kanter.
Dr. Kanter says phase two partially opened restaurants and bars giving more opportunities for people to gather. He also believes the recent protests played a role in the increase, but not a significant role.
“I think it’s an area of concern, but we’ve only seen a few cases in Louisiana that we believe were tied to the protest,” says Dr. Kanter.
“The point is, just because you feel fine doesn’t mean you don’t have it, and you can keep testing fate. It looks like our younger folks are testing fate, and we’re losing as a community because our numbers keep going up,” says Dr. Griggs.
While younger people tend to have less symptoms from COVID-19, health leaders worry about community spread.
“What’s happening is they’re not getting sick, so they’ll go home, hug their mom, hung their grandmother, and they could pass it along and more people will get sick,” says Dr. Griggs.
Some of the COVID cases in Louisiana are linked to Baton Rouge bars and large gatherings in New Orleans, like graduation parties.
Dr. Kanter says the number of young people contracting the virus is pretty consistent throughout the state.
“It’s difficult we’ve all felt cooped up. To be home so much, and to be isolated from everyone, it does take a toll. There’s no questions on it. I think what we’ve seen in the last couple of weeks is more people taking more liberties than they probably should,” says Dr. Kanter.
