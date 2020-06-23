Cost, public records laws preventing JPSO body worn cameras

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “Suing the sheriff’s office is something we take seriously, but we take seriously our obligation even more,” said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto.
Lopinto responded to the attorneys of Modesto Reyes and another 14-year old boy in two separate police shootings.
The families and several others have been calling for the department to require body cameras. Lopinto says there are two main problems with that: public records laws, and the cost of the cameras.
“If they change the public records laws to say I don’t have to download unless it’s an arrest or use of force and everything else gets written over, I’d have body cameras on my people tomorrow, but when you’re requiring me to copy 300,000 calls for service every single year it becomes cost prohibitive for me right now,” said Lopinto.
Criminologist Peter Scharf says those are two very real issues Lopinto is dealing with.
In general he says more studies surrounding police worn body cameras still need to be done. He also says not all the cameras’ benefits are as clear-cut as the price tag, especially when it comes to how much it would cost the department to defend itself without video evidence.
“What’s the cost of a murder? My number say it’s about $1 million in murder, $6 million if someone’s injured, so if you can avoid several murders and a bunch of woundings this may be the deal of the century, you have to go from fixed price accounting models to true cost accounting looking at cost-benefit analysis,” said Scharf.
Representative Rodney Lyons says he’s heard the calls and protests surrounding the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Now that the house unanimously passed his resolution for the department to secure those cameras, Lyons says if anything the public’s made it clear they want body cameras in departments and the conversations surrounding them.
“He’s correct in that department’s size is not like other places so we have to look at those measures, but we can’t get nothing done if we’re not talking about it,” said Lyons. The resolution is not an enforceable law.
Lyons says he and Sheriff Lopinto have been speaking for years how legislation could help secure the cameras for the department.
Lyons says he even penned a bill as a first step towards using body cameras across the state, but it was couched because of the shortened coronavirus session.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.