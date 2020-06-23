Heavy rain possible Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another round of storms is expected on Wednesday. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and localized flooding. A strong to severe storm is not out of the question. Wind gusts to around 60 mph will be possible with the strongest storms.
The storms stick around on Thursday with just a little less coverage.
By Friday and the weekend rain chances will just about vanish. A stray storm or two will be possible. The much advertised Saharan dust layer will bring hazy, gray skies for Friday and Saturday.
The dust should begin to “clear’ on Sunday and into early next week. Spotty storms will resume each day with plenty of Late June and early July heat.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.