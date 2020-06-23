Malcolm Jenkins views conversation with Drew Brees as microcosm of what country needs

“We for a long time have tried to put reconciliation before truth but when you do that, you don’t really see what is really oppressing people and really what the problems are and we try to move to a post-racial type of society and move on from our past without actually addressing the history and the way that our past pretty much paints the present and until we change the direction that we’re going and change the systems that were put in place in the past, we’ll alway be tethered to that. I think that starts with truth and hopefully this time that we get to sit still, because of COVID, people will take the time to really dive in to and listen to what people are talking about, to learn about our systems and how they’ve been not only oppressive in today’s context but over generations and that trauma and that dispossession and marginalization means in 2020.”