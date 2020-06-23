Two men injured in separate shootings Tuesday night

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two men injured Tuesday night.
NOPD reported the first shooting just after 9 p.m.
Police were called after a man arrived at local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Through their investigation, NOPD was able to determine the shooting occurred in the 5300 block of Vermillion Boulevard. They are working to determine what time the shooting occured.
NOPD reported the second shooting just before 10 p.m. in Algiers.
Officers responding to the 3900 block of Kathleen Street found a man suffering from a gaze wound to his arm. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
If anyone has ay information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
