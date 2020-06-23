Ranking the Saints: #19 Deonte Harris

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - No one knew who Deonte Harris was when he signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent last season. But it didn’t take long for people to find out.
The Saints originally signed veteran Marcus Sherels to be their return specialist last season, but when Sherels was sidelined with injuries, Harris took over and never looked back.
He went on to become one of the most dynamic return men in all of football and went from unknown to all-Pro. In the process, Harris gave the Saints a dynamic piece to their special teams that they’d been missing for quite some time.
By the end of the season, he was getting more reps as a receiver and perhaps that’s a trend that will continue in 2020. However, his first priority will once again be as a returner where his effort earned him the 19th spot on our ‘Ranking the Saints’ countdown.
