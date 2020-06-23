Shelby: Storms Around Through Thursday

More showers and storms are likely today and Wednesday. Some of the rain will be heavy at times which could lead to some flooding spots particularly with streets. An isolated severe storm producing strong winds and lots of lightning is also not out of the question.
Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s for most. Morning lows will fall into the 70s.
There will still be some storms around on Thursday. Outside of rain, the skies will appear hazy and overcast as a Saharan dust layer begins to impact the area.
Over the weekend, rain chances will lower to the 20-30% range. Highs will return to the 90s. The dust layer will keep it quite hazy. Be on the lookout for nice sunrises and sunsets due to more particulate matter in the atmosphere.
