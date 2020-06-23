St. Tammany Parish Coroner warns of health concerns from incoming Saharan dust

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston is asking residents to be cautious of potential lung impairments that can result from the Saharan dust that is expected top impact our area in the coming days.
With heightened risk of lung infections overlapping the COVID-19 pandemic, Preston said people should be particularly cautious of yet another invisible threat to respiratory health.
“People with underlying health conditions like asthma, chronic bronchitis, and emphysema or COPD should enjoy the enhanced sunset views from indoors with filtered air, or while wearing a protective mask, if outdoors,” Preston said. “Like the flower of foxglove, which contains digitalis, these sunsets can be beautiful but deadly.”
