VIDEO: Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto responds to recent officer-involved shootings

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office held a news conference on Tuesday to address the two separate shootings of Modesto Reyes and a 14-year-old boy.
Attorneys for both parties have been calling for JPSO body cameras. This is the first time Lopinto responded to the demands.
Lawyers from Haley & Associates, Dedrick A. Moore Attorneys at Law, and the Ungelsby Law Firm held a news conference earlier in the day to discuss the shooting of Modesto Reyes and the teen.
The families have been demonstrating outside of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in Gretna for the past several weeks.
Members of the House Committee on Criminal Justice have asked for the JPSO deputies to wear body cameras and keep the videos for public record requests.
Reyes died May 27 after leading JPSO deputies on a chase.
Lawyers for Tre’mall Mcgee’s family say the sheriff’s office tried to hide its involvement into the March shooting that injured the 14-year-old.
The boy survived the shooting.
