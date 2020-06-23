WWII hero who is set to turn 100 honored with his own day

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC. (WVUE) - A community in North Carolina is celebrating a WWII veteran who is turning 100 on June 29.
Former Staff Sergeant Riley R. Rankin received the special honor as Rockingham County’s native son with an official resolution to declare June 29, 2020 as Riley R. Rankin Day.
Commissioner Kevin Berger read the resolution on Friday and presented lapel pins to Rile and his wife, who have been married 71 years.
Many family, friends and church members surrounded them to take photos and videos.
The 100th birthday “will be an exciting time as citizens across Rockingham County join in saluting an outstanding, distinguished, World War II Veteran, Staff Sergeant Riley R. Rankin,” officials said in a statement.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.