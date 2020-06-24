Bruce: More rain through Thursday before drying out

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a stormy morning that included tornado and thunderstorm warnings, this afternoon light to moderate rain will continue. I can’t rule out a few isolated strong storms. The flood threat into this evening remains but is diminishing. Parts of the metro, Bayou areas and north shore have seen isolated rain totals in the 3-5″ range. With the rain threat through tomorrow, parking restrictions are lifted in the City of New Orleans
Scattered storms are expected again on Tomorrow. By Friday and the weekend, only a stray storm or two will be possible. Then, the much advertised Saharan dust layer will bring hazy, gray skies for Friday and Saturday.
The dust should begin to “clear’ on Sunday and into early next week. Spotty storms will resume each day with plenty of Late June and early July heat.