Bruce: More rain through Thursday before drying out

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a stormy morning that included tornado and thunderstorm warnings, this afternoon light to moderate rain will continue. I can’t rule out a few isolated strong storms. The flood threat into this evening remains but is diminishing. Parts of the metro, Bayou areas and north shore have seen isolated rain totals in the 3-5″ range. With the rain threat through tomorrow, parking restrictions are lifted in the City of New Orleans