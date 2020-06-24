Cantrell warns city may have to shut down if people don’t abide by COVID 19 guidelines

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Mayor Latoya Cantrell warns that if people don’t start abiding by the COVID 19 guidelines, New Orleans could once again shut down.
Mayor Cantrell calls the situation serious and says change must come now.
COVID cases across Louisiana are on the rise and that’s after a slow down for some time. New Orleans is following that trend. Health leaders are concerned and they say there’s been a significant increase in the number of young people testing positive for the virus.
They believe that’s happening because of large gatherings and people not following the safety guidelines that are in place.
The city’s asked residents to call 311 to report large gatherings and right now, the city says it’s investigating several businesses for not following the guidelines.
The Mayor says the consequences could be great and it could result in businesses being shut down. The city’s also forming an Enforcement Task Force to investigate future cases.
“Enforcement is not only key, it is essential and we have to act. It’s unfortunate that we have to double down, but we are not kidding. We need the level of response and respect from the community and our visitors that we desperately need at this time,” Mayor Latoya Cantrell said.
“We are shutting down and we are holding those accountable. As the Mayor mentioned before, there’s a task force that has been put together. We will be working diligently with our partners, that task force but on the other side of it, we are asking you to show some self-responsiblity at this time,” Chief Shaun Ferguson said.
Chief Ferguson says the NOPD has already broken up a large gathering at an Air B&B rental for having too many people without masks and not social distancing. He says several people from that gathering may have brought COVID 19 home to their families. The Mayor wants to stress, it’s mandatory to wear masks and practice social distancing.
