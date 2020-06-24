Fire Marshal: Gendusa’s Restaurant fire caused by pork left cooking overnight

KENNER, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana State Fire Marshal has determined a cause for a fire that destroyed Gendusa’s Restaurant in Rivertown.
A spokesperson for the Fire Marshal’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but the fire is being considered an accidental kitchen fire.
Investigators learned it was common practice for the business to cook pork overnight each night, so kitchen equipment had been continuously operating at the time of the fire.
Fire marshal deputies, in conjunction with the Kenner Fire Department, are still looking into the mechanical and electrical components of the kitchen equipment to determine what may have been the exact cause.
