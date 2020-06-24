Flash flood watch into Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Slow moving low pressure will keep it stormy into Thursday. A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire FOX 8 viewing area. Some of the rain could be heavy and cause some localized flooding issues. The chance for severe storms is fairly low. Several rounds of rain are possible throughout the day.
Much drier air builds in on Friday along with the Saharan dust layer. That will keep skies cloudy and hazy all day. Only a stray shower or storm is possible. The hazy skies will linger into Saturday with just a few spotty storms.
Next week is shaping up to be very typical early July weather with a daily chance for showers and storms. Highs will be around 90 with the heat index making it feel like 100 during the afternoon.
