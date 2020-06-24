Jefferson Parish president disappointed over spike in COVID-19 cases, discusses pandemic-related budget cuts

“On today’s amendment to the budget, to balance the budget, as we know we make these adjustments every council meeting, you’re going to see a $19 million request to take those cuts. Largely, we’re very fortunate we have not had to lay off people in Jefferson Parish because of this and that is something that we were always trying to avoid. These cuts are going to come from vacancies, from attritions, from hiring freezes for the remainder of the year,” said Lee Sheng.