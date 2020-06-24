Jefferson Parish president disappointed over spike in COVID-19 cases, discusses pandemic-related budget cuts

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng is disappointed over a recent spike in COVID-19 cases after weeks of progress in reducing the number of cases. Meanwhile, the pandemic is also forcing budget cuts in the parish.
“The also troubling thing is that this is the result of community spread,” Lee Sheng told the parish council on Wednesday (June 24).
Of late, the state has seen an uptick in cases among young people.
“So while the 18 and 29 year age groups is where we’re seeing the growth and their mortality rates are certainly, they have a better shot at getting through it with a mild case we know the fear is that they bring this home to their elderly relatives,” Lee Sheng said.
Jefferson Parish and the rest of the estate are in the second phase of reopening the economy amid the ongoing pandemic. Some clusters of the new COVID cases are linked to recent large gatherings.
“Certainly, we were expecting people being out and about more but certainly the highly-publicized parties, the bars in Baton Rouge that we know even though that was related to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, we know, I personally know that there were many Jefferson Parish residents that took part in those activities,” Lee Sheng stated.
Louisiana Congressman and GOP House Minority Whip Steve Scalise talked about how federal help is aiding hospitals in his home parish.
“I’ve been working with our hospitals to make sure that what money is out there at the federal level and again its hundreds of billions of dollars, that our hospitals here in Jefferson Parish are getting the help they need, Ochsner, East Jefferson and the other local providers here in Jefferson have gotten I think over $185 million in various forms of federal relief in these past few months,” said Scalise.
And he said Louisiana businesses are taking advantage of the pandemic-related federal loan program called the Paycheck Protection Program.
“In Louisiana, we’ve had over 69,000 businesses participate in the PPP, average loan is about $112,000 which means it’s really affecting and helping those small businesses,” Scalise said.
Still a drop in sales tax revenue is worrisome for Jefferson Parish government and has prompted budget reductions.
“On today’s amendment to the budget, to balance the budget, as we know we make these adjustments every council meeting, you’re going to see a $19 million request to take those cuts. Largely, we’re very fortunate we have not had to lay off people in Jefferson Parish because of this and that is something that we were always trying to avoid. These cuts are going to come from vacancies, from attritions, from hiring freezes for the remainder of the year,” said Lee Sheng.
The council approved the cuts.
Lee Sheng’s administration says the funds and agencies impacted primarily due to their funding source are the General Fund, the Alario Center, LaSalle Park and the streets and drainage departments. The Alario Center and LaSalle Park, according to the parish, rely on hotel-motel taxes to maintain their operations and streets and drainage operations are funded by a dedicated sales tax. Sales taxes for March were down 8.8 percent and 18.2 percent for April.
The year to date (Jan-April) sales taxes are down 3.51% compared to 2019 said Lee Sheng’s administration.
