PHOTOS: Several areas hit hard by Wednesday morning storms; one tornado confirmed
Tree down in Crystal Place mobile home lot in Central, La. due to heavy storms Wednesday, June 24. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | June 24, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 9:49 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple tornado warnings were issued throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi Wednesday morning (June 24) as heavy rainfall moved through the area.

The hardest-hit areas appear to be; north of Independence, where the National Weather Service confirmed the presence of a tornado, areas near Central and Greenwell Springs, and along Essen Lane and around the Westminster subdivision in Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge received some strong storms this morning. This man had a tree fall on his truck.

Huge tree down on a mobile home at Crystal Place in Central: https://bit.ly/37WrMGh

According to Entergy’s outage map, over 1,400 people were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish. Another 1,500 were without power just north of the state line in Centreville, Miss. Jefferson and Orleans parishes totaled around 3,000 Entergy customers without power.

More photos from the Indian Mounds subdivision in Greenwell Springs. A massive tree has fallen as a result of heavy storms that passed through Wednesday morning. Submit your photos and videos to 9reports.com

