’Our refund plan is being devised’: Former NYX members await reimbursement

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Many former Mystic Krewe of Nyx members await refunds after a fall-out with their captain, Julie Lea.
Like many of her sisters, Tammy Hall resigned from Nyx after they say Lea posted a racially insensitive image to social media. Hall sent a letter June 6, resigning from the organization and requesting a refund.
"On June the 8, I received a message from the treasurer saying my request had been received," Hall said.
Hall says the next message came Tuesday afternoon, a little more than two weeks later.
In addition to the confirmation receipt of resignation and refund, it indicates "due to the number of requests, our refund policy is being devised."
"To me, it means there is no process. To me, it seems like a stall tactic," explained Hall. "There are several women, several women who are in need of their refunds, who are in need of money that does not rightfully belong to the organization."
Hall says she's determined to help get her and her sisters the money they say they're owed.
"We did not get the goods and services we paid for," said Hall.
FOX 8 tried texting and calling Julie Lea and the treasurer at the time of Hall’s resignation but did not hear back.
