Ranking the Saints: #18 Andrus Peat

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Coming in at #18 on our countdown is a player many thought would not be with the Saints after last season. Instead, former first round pick Andrus Peat signed a five-year, $57 million contract to remain in New Orleans.
Peat is a part of one of the strongest offensive lines in football. At times he’s played and shown versatility. His ability to kick outside to tackle has come in handy for the Saints offense. However, he’s also struggled with consistency and has had durability concerns. He’s missed nine games over the last two seasons.
Still though the Saints know what they have in Peat and will count on him to be a steady protector of Drew Brees once again.
