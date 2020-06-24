St. Tammany councilman says Hwy 1077 Connector Rd. needed, inspite of new opposition

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A coalition has come together near Covington to try and block a proposed connector road in an area that has seen high growth. They say recent floods are a sign of more to come if growth continues unchecked.
Six weeks ago 25 homes flooded in the area near 1077 and 1085 in Covington.
Several New subdivisions went underwater in the area And now new concerns about proposed growth.
A group calling itself the ‘coalition for responsible zoning’ took out a full-page ad in the St. Tammany farmer opposing a proposed connector Road between Highway 1077 and Ochsner Boulevard, just north of I-12.
“This area was underwater the whole area around Shady Lake Estates and they’re gonna have to destroy wetlands to build the road,” said coalition member Nancy Wagner, who is also president of the flower estates subdivision.
The group says money earmarked for the proposed one mile long connector road would be better spent to improve traffic flow along Highway 1077 and study drainage.
“It is a sad day when you have to crowd on change.org to get the parish president to say we got to listen to these people,” said Wagner.
The proposed 1077 Connector Road would go in right at the intersection where a new million square-foot medical supply distributor has been approved by the St. Tammany Council but is being challenged in court.
"We have a court hearing on June 30th," said Wagner.
The coalition for responsible zoning says more drainage studies are needed, parishwide, to accommodate future growth.
"It's not to so much that we are against the road you just want the money to be spent properly," said Wagner.
Marty Dean, the councilman for the area, says the road improvements are badly needed and have been discusses for nearly 20 years, but opponents have now begun a petition drive opposing the proposed Hwy 1077 Connector Rd.
Parish president Mike Cooper says he continues to evaulate all projects to see how they align with his priorities moving forward. The project is still awaiting permits from the state, and the Army Corps of Engineers.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.