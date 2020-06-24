WATCH LIVE AT 11 a.m.: Mayor Cantrell and Dr. Avegno speak about recent COVID-19 cases

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Wednesday, Mayor Latoya Cantrell will address the recent COVID-19 cases in New Orleans a day after the state reported its biggest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases in 11 weeks.
Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed another 1300 cases bringing the total to 51,595.
LDH says 95 percent of the new cases are tied to community spread.
Almost all of the new tests were taken between June 15 and June 23 so the increase is not from a backlog of tests.
The state now has 51,595 positive cases since the start of the pandemic. Seventeen additional deaths are now blamed on the coronavirus outbreak.
There is a growing concern over the increase of young people testing positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Jospeh Kanter of the Louisiana Department of Health says it’s happening because there is an increase in the number of young people getting tested.
But Dr. Kanter and Dr. Eric Griggs says it’s because there are more opportunities for young people to get together.
“And because young people tend to not get that sick, there weren’t a lot of young people getting tested period,” says Kanter.
“Point is, just because you feel fine doesn’t mean you don’t have it and you can keep testing fate and now it looks like our younger folks are testing fate and we’re losing as a community because our numbers keep going up,” says Griggs.
Mayor Cantrell’s office stresses again that if you see a large gathering, you should call 311 to report it.
The City says it’s forming an enforcement task force to investigate large gatherings.
