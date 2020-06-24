Woman dies after New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a woman in New Orleans East.
NOPD was called to the 7500 block Burke Road around 12:10 p.m. for a shooting.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital by EMS where she was later pronounced dead.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.