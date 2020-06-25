Arrival of Saharan dust could bring cool sunsets and help your plants

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There has been plenty news lately on the upcoming Saharan dust outbreak and the impacts it may have on our area going into this weekend.
What is interesting though is this dust is actually part of a cycle on earth that leads to its name as Earth’s airborne fertilizer.
For the past week there has been talk about hazy skies coming, the potential for respiratory issues and the cool looking sunrises and sunsets the dust will create over the next few days.
What has not been talked about is what exactly makes up Saharan dust.
Yes, it’s dust but there are numerous chemical compounds within it that are essential to the Earth’s system staying in balance.
You may be wondering what exactly does dust from a desert have to do with the rest of the globe. Well, mother nature has a way of keeping this whole Earth and all the continents connected in some way or another.
Take for example the current batch of dust now positioned from the coast of Africa stretching some 5000 miles to nearly Louisiana. From the outside it looks like dust, but when you dig into the details or the compounds of it, the dust impacts the globe more than just the eyes can see.
Now, what if I told you your gardens and grass could get a fertilization this weekend?
One of the compounds within Saharan dust is a form of phosphorus that is commonly found in fertilizers you buy from the store.
The Saharan dust distributes the phosphorus every year. Some 22,000 tons of it are distributed across the Amazon Tropical Rain forest according to NASA. The cycle keeps the largest tropical rain forest alive.
Unfortunately, all good comes with bad and that is in the form of the iron found within the dust.
Since the dust crosses a large body of ocean body and is now crossing the Gulf of Mexico, iron is being deposited in the water. A higher iron content in water causes bacteria to form leading to large fish kills also known as red tides. This is something that could see an increase over the coming weeks here at home even after the dust dissipates.
Yes, you’ll be able to see the hazy skies and maybe catch a nice sunset or two but when you dig into the details, your lawn may get a bit greener over the coming weeks all because of the largest desert on earth, the Saharan in Africa.
