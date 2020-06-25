Bruce: Another Day Of Rain Before A Friday Dry Out

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another day of rain chances as it looks like most passing showers and storms will be into the afternoon and early evening. A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire FOX 8 viewing area. Heavy rains of the past few days have saturated the grounds allowing for fast runoff and little absorption. I am not looking at a widespread flood event. There may be isolated cases of heavy downpours and isolated localized flooding. Drier air will build in on Friday along with the Saharan dust layer.
That will keep skies hazy all day. Only a stray shower or storm is possible. The hazy skies will linger into Saturday with just a few spotty storms. Next week is shaping up to be very typical early July weather with a daily, afternoon chance for showers and storms.
Highs will be around 90 with the heat index making it feel like 100 during the afternoon.
