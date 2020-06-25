Bruce: Another Day Of Rain Before A Friday Dry Out

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another day of rain chances as it looks like most passing showers and storms will be into the afternoon and early evening. A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire FOX 8 viewing area. Heavy rains of the past few days have saturated the grounds allowing for fast runoff and little absorption. I am not looking at a widespread flood event. There may be isolated cases of heavy downpours and isolated localized flooding. Drier air will build in on Friday along with the Saharan dust layer.