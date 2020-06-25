Ceiling fan flies off porch, police seek theft suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for a man accused of stealing a ceiling fan from his neighbor’s porch in the Central City area.
The alleged crime happened on June 22 in the 3000 blk. of Danneel St. around 10:30 a.m.
The man was seen taking the boxed ceiling fan from a neighbor’s porch and driving away on a bike. He road eastbound down Danneel St.
The suspect is described as an unknown black male with a thin build, about 40 years old, wearing a blue t-shirt, dark blue pants and multicolored tennis shoes.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
