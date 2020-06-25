Hazy skies to end the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saharan dust will stick around into the first part of the weekend. Rain chances will be much lower as well with just spotty storms expected. The dust is not a health hazard unless you have lung conditions or are elderly. If your doctor advises you to stay inside you should follow that advice.
The dusty skies should start to clear up on Sunday. Next week will be a typical early July weather pattern with a chance for a few storms each day mixed in with sun. Highs will be around 90 with a heat index of around 100.
The tropics are quiet for the time being.
