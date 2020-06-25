Increasing concern of anxiety, depression among adolescents

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The crisis line at the Metropolitan Human Services District keeps ringing, most are struggling with anxiety and depression.
“All of these unfamiliar changes that everyone has had to make has not always resulted in easy transitioning for everybody, so many people are struggling with that,” said Executive director, Rochelle Head-Dunham.
Head-Dunham says they’re also finding parents calling in at a loss of how to help their children and teens.
“That has nothing to do with how much you love your children if you’re not conditioned to manage behaviors of little people all day long and most people aren’t it’s quite a stretch to be able to do that also work,” Head-Dunham said.
Since COVID 19 stripped adolescents’ school year, social interactions, graduations, and more, it’s also stripped their independence.
“Look they’re hardwired to be autonomous, they’re hardwired to be independent, and we’re having to remove that independence for very good reason but that’s going to be damaging to individuals if we’re not necessarily openly communicating and hearing them,” Nick Richard said.
Richard, the executive director of NAMI in St. Tammany says families need to start talking about this. He says among young people, this troubling time in their lives will undoubtedly shape their adulthood.
“Then again with the protesting and all that it’s not only difficult on everyone in our community it’s especially difficult to adolescents to see something they cannot help with, on top of not being able to see their friends, on top of not graduating, on top of not being able to go to school, all of these things if we’re not addressing them talking to them these are all things that can develop into long-term chronic mental health conditions,” Richard said.
He says children could start showing signs of mental illness as early as the age of 14, which means the earlier caretakers intervene with therapy or other measures, the better.
“There’s no other condition that is chronic and sometimes can be debilitating it takes this long to actually receive appropriate help for,” he said.
Some of those warning signs among children and teens could be irritability or anger, withdrawing from friends or family, or loss of interest in activities.
