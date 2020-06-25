Jai Eugene, Jr. making a name for himself on the other side of the ball

DESTREHAN, La. (WVUE) - Jai Eugene, Sr. was known to "bring the wood" on defense. But his son, Jai Eugene, Jr., is excelling on the other side of the ball at quarterback. Dad has no problems with son blazing his own path.
“Not to just follow his footsteps. Just be good at what I want to be at. Continue to strive for greatness like he says. He prepared me a lot for defense also. I juts feel quarterback is more comfortable for me. That’s what I love doing,” said Jai Eugene, Jr.
Eugene also loves working out with his fellow Wildcats. Destrehan is back running routes, and the QB couldn’t be happier.
“Very excited. Just preparing, becoming a better me, and a better teammate,” said Eugene.
Eugene delivers on the field with his arm and feet, and also shines in the classroom.
“Well the first thing that jumps out about him is his intelligence, honor roll student. Whenever you have a quarterback that’s an honor roll student, that’s always a plus. Just watching him on film, he’s always athletic, can make all the throws. A dual-threat guy. He can create big plays with his arm and his legs as well,” said Destrehan head coach Marcus Scott.
Eugene and the Wildcats open the regular season against Bonnabel.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.