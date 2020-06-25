JPSO: Man found shot to death in Harvey

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooing in Harvey that left one man dead.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies were called to the 1000 block of Orange Blossom Lane around 6:45 a.m. Thursday after a man was found unresponsive.
The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation. There are no suspects or a motive at this time.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
