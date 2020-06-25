Laid off workers push for increased jobless benefits in Louisiana, urge Congress to extend federal stipend

The agency provided FOX 8 information stating that all payments posting from LWC for March 22 to June 24, 2020 total $3,546,954,138.98 and on average the LWC pays out $40 to $50 million each week. It says by the end of this week, the UI trust fund balance is projected to be at $550 million dollars and if no changes in the number of claims or funds available were made, the unemployment trust fund has enough solvency to last the next 10 to 14 weeks.