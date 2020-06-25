LambNOOOO!: New Lamborghini crashes 20 minutes into first trip, police say

WEST YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND (WVUE) - According to a pinned tweet on the West Yorkshire Police’s Twitter account, an interchange will be closed while some repairs are made. Make time for your commute.
They’ve also tweeted about some unbuckled children and speed checks over the past 24 hours,
But this:
Yep. It took about 20 minutes for someone to total this $250,000 Laborghini in England. Police have not released many details about the crash, except no one one was injured.
“M1 Ossett today - It’s only a car ! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried,” a tweet said on the police account.
