Man injured in Algiers shooting
By Tiffany Baptiste | June 25, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 11:37 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Algiers that has left a man injured.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1000 block go Farragut Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimerstoppers at (504) 822-1111.

