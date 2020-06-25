Man injured in Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Algiers that has left a man injured.
The shooting happened just before 11 a.m.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1000 block go Farragut Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimerstoppers at (504) 822-1111.
